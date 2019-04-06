Driver facing charges in crash that left two with serious injuries in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two people were seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a crash at Center Road and Venice East Boulevard in Sarasota.
Troopers say 30-year-old Derek Wigginton of Venice failed to stop for a vehicle that was stopped in the left lane on Center Road, pushing that vehicle off the shoulder and into a tree.
The driver, 24-year-old Reynaldo Ochoa of Venice, and his passenger, 21-year-old Marlene Lavinder, were both seriously injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Troopers say Wigginton continued forward before becoming disabled on the side of Venice East Boulevard.
Wigginton is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag and careless driving.
