Drainage project impacting some businesses in downtown Venice

VENICE (WWSB) - “It’s been very hurtful for us,” said Charlotte Cox.
Cox, is Assistant Manager of the Patchington ladies dress shop on West Venice Avenue in Venice. Work to install new storm drainage pipes on Nokomis Avenue from Tampa Avenue to Pensacola Road has shut down the road right in front of her store.
“When our side of the street is closed, to get into the parking lot is difficult and to get into the store from the parking lot is very difficult because a lot of the sidewalks are also closed,” said Cox.
City officials tells us this drainage project will reduce flooding. An 8.4 million dollar beautification project has been going on since last July to make the downtown area more pedestrian and disabled friendly with the building of new roadways and sidewalks as well as improved landscaping. Judy Ernst lives a few blocks away from where all this construction is happening. She tells she is thrilled to see what the city is doing.
“They’re going to make it beautiful, life goes on, we’re still doing what we do,” said Ernst.
City officials say all businesses are open and access to downtown is available with plenty of parking during this phase of the construction. For Cox and many other businesses impacted, they’re hopeful there is an end in sight soon.
“Has to be done, we understand that, but you’re going to have issues when you’re doing it, but it would be nice if it gets done sooner than later,” said Cox.
The overall project in downtown Venice is expected to be finished with the next few months.
