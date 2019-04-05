Woman rescued as car dangles from parking garage near Miami

Woman rescued as car dangles from parking garage near Miami
Woman rescued as car dangles from parking garage near Miami
By Associated Press | April 5, 2019 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 2:08 PM

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a sports utility vehicle was dangling from the second floor of a parking garage near Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in an email that 11 units responded to the garage on Thursday afternoon. The tactical rescue team used a specialized heavy rescue vehicle to stabilize the car so they could get the woman out.

Woman after being rescued from car by fire rescue crew members
Woman after being rescued from car by fire rescue crew members (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

Officials say the woman wasn't injured.

There was no word on what caused the car to crash through the garage.

Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.