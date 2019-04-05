Woman rescued as car dangles from parking garage near Miami

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a sports utility vehicle was dangling from the second floor of a parking garage near Miami.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in an email that 11 units responded to the garage on Thursday afternoon. The tactical rescue team used a specialized heavy rescue vehicle to stabilize the car so they could get the woman out.
Officials say the woman wasn't injured.
There was no word on what caused the car to crash through the garage.
