Warm weekend ahead with a First Alert weather day next week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Great beach weather continues along the Suncoast through the weekend.
Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland over the weekend with highs near the beaches in the low 80s. There will be ample sunshine throughout the day on both Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will be riding high which will make it feel a bit warmer not quite like summer but still pretty muggy.
There will be a 20% chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through Monday. Temperatures will stay warm on Monday and then some changes take hold on Tuesday.
A storm system will swing a cold front our way on Tuesday and this front will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms. A First Alert Weather day is in effect for Tuesday as the weather is expected to be disruptive throughout most of the morning and early afternoon.
Highs on the Tuesday will be cooler due to the clouds and rain some of which could be heavy at times. The temperatures will be in the upper 70s to neaer 80 on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Bob Harrigan
