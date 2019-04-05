VIDEO: Local YouTuber arrested for “prank,” charged with impersonating police officer

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Bradenton man who deputies say is known to film pranks for his YouTube channel is now facing felony charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer.
Deputies say around 4pm on April 1st, a woman parked her car at Steak n' Shake on Cattlemen Road in Sarasota and was approached by a man wearing a blue uniform top complete with the gold chevrons indicating a rank of sergeant, uniform pants, a police-style hat, and a belt that had a baton attached to it.
The woman says the man displayed a badge and said, "Ma'am I'm going to have to write you a ticket." At first, the victim thought he was a real police officer and checked to see if she had inadvertently parked in a handicapped spot. But the victim hadn't and asked the man who he worked for.
The victim said she raised her voice to draw attention to herself and the man became more aggressive before telling the victim it was a prank and offering her "concert tickets." The man eventually went back to his vehicle but then drove through the parking lot back to the victim to verbally harass her again.
Deputies spoke to a witness who confirmed the victim’s account. The witness told deputies she saw the man in what she thought was a security guard uniform, which she thought was odd because she knew the nearby Walmart does not have security. She said she heard the victim state, "A ticket? For what?" She didn't hear the man's response, but yelled to the victim she would call 911.
Deputies did respond, but by that time the man had left the area. Deputies were able to use surveillance video to identify the suspect’s license plate and trace it to Charles Ross, who is known in the area to film pranks for his YouTube channel “RossCreations.”
Ross was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony impersonating a police officer. "Entertainer" is listed under his occupation on his booking information with the sheriff's office.
He’s currently free on $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.