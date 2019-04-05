Traffic Alert: Roadblock on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There is an active scene on Beneva Road and Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota that has a roadblock.
A motorcyclist is down in the roadway and has suffered serious injuries after a major accident that occurred around 5:30 p.m. A trauma has been alerted for the motorcyclist.
The gender and identification of the motorcyclist is not available at this time.
The westbound lanes on Bee Ridge Road are currently blocked off and traffic is heavy.
Further information will be released when more details are available.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.