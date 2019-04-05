Traffic Alert: Road closed after major accident on Clark Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There is currently an active scene after a major accident on Clark Road and Bronx Avenue in Sarasota that has forced a road closure.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting The Florida Highway Patrol investigate a crash in the 3400 block of Clark Road. At this time, all of eastbound Clark Road is closed while emergency personnel are on the scene and drivers are being advised to avoid the area until further notice.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered major injuries. There was a trauma alert for him.
The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m and there is information on what caused the accident.
Further information will be released when more details are available.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.