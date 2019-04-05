Polish Sausage and Perogies Sheet Pan Dinner with Sauerkraut by Geier’s Sausage Kitchen | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Polish Sausage and Perogies Sheet Pan Dinner with Sauerkraut
Geier’s Sausage Kitchen
Ingredients:
Sheet Pan Dinner
· 2 pc Geier’s Fresh Polish Sausage
· 1 whole red, yellow, green pepper; cut into pieces
· 1 red onion; quartered
· 1 pk of cheddar and potato perogies (12 pcs)
· 1 clove minced garlic
· 1 tspn salt
· 1 tspn pepper
· Olive oil
· Maggi All-purpose seasoning
Sauerkraut
· 1 jar of German Sauerkraut
· 3-6 Juniper Berries
· ½ an onion sliced thin and quartered
· 1Tbsp. caraway seeds
· ½ lb finely diced Smoked Speck (cured and smoked pork fat)
· 3 bay leaves
· ½ finely grated potato
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. In a medium sized mix bowl combine the red, yellow, and green pepper with the onion minced garlic, salt, pepper perogies, Maggi, and coat lightly with olive oil.
3. Pour contents of mixing bowl on to sheet pan and once evenly disturbed across pan place Polish sausage across top.
4. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until internal temperature of Polish Sausage reaches 165 degrees F.
5. While baking start sauerkraut by adding jar into medium sized sauce pan on medium level heat. Mix in caraway seeds, onion, juniper berries, and baileys to sauce pan.
6. In a frying pan sauté smoked Speck until golden brown.
7. Add to sauerkraut Speck and all drippings.
8. Turn on low and cover for 25 minutes.
9. Add graded potatoes, cover and shimmer for another 5 minutes.
10. Enjoy!
