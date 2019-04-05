Police arrest 35-year-old man for homicide murder in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a 35-year-old man at his residence after detectives discovered evidence that he was involved in a homicide murder.
Arnell Elrod of Bradenton is being charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his role in the homicide of 22-year-old Breyon Pittman in November 2018.
On Nov. 17, deputies received a call shortly after 9:00 p.m. about a shooting. An unknown black male who was later identified as Pittman was found deceased in a vehicle in front of 2608 17th Street East.
Witnesses told detectives that they heard gun shots and then saw the vehicle crash into a ditch. They also saw a black male in a white shirt exit the passenger side of the vehicle and flee on foot.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.