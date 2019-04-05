Pedestrian struck and killed by car on Clark Road in Sarasota identified

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle on the 3400 block of Clark Road, east of Bronx Avenue in Sarasota.
Troopers say around 8:45pm an 88-year-old man from Sarasota was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 in the center lane, heading east on Clark, while 31-year-old Anthony Williams of Michigan crossed the road.
Williams was hit by the vehicle and killed. All eastbound lanes were closed on Clark Road while troopers investigated the crash.
At this time, Florida Highway Patrol says the crash and possible charges remain under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.