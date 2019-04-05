Pedestrian dies after being struck in major accident on Clark Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian who was struck in the major accident earlier this evening has died.
The announcement was released at approximately 10:37 p.m. The gender of the pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
The crash occurred in the 3400 block of Clark Road. All of the eastbound lanes that were closed on Clark Road have been opened back up.
The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered major injuries at the scene and there was a trauma alert for him.
The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m and there is not any information on what caused the accident.
Further information will be released when more details are available.
