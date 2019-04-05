Manatee County and local environmentalist want Galvano’s support fracking ban

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Local environmentalist are protesting a controversial proposal to ban fracking.
A bill was passed through the Senate Agriculture Committee back in March.
Environmentalists don’t support the bill, and say they want all forms of fracking to banned.
A group of concerned citizens with Food and Water Watch held up signs to let Senate President Bill Galvano know that they are against all forms of fracking.
Fracking is the process of injecting liquid at high pressure into the earth to extract oil or gas.
The group went up to Galvano’s office to drop off documents that were signed by local elected officials, three Manatee County Municipalities and nearly 60 local businesses.
So far two forms of fracking are banned but Environmentalist say that isn’t good enough.
They say the third form not banned is the most dangerous.
Matrix Acidizing is the third form of fracking they want to see banned just like other forms.
Manatee County Commissioners including Carole Whitmore, Betsy Benac, Vanessa Baugh, and Misty Servia support the ban.
