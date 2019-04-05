Man back in Manatee County for trial after being extradited from Israel

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Manatee County’s Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man who is being accused of murdering his mother over seven years ago is back in Manatee County after being extradited.
Thomas Gross, the suspect in the 2012 murder of his mother Ina Gross was extradited from Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday and has been booked into the Manatee County Jail.
Gross was arrested on Nov. 10, 2017 by law enforcement in the city of Herzliya, Israel and he had been indicted on charges of premeditated first degree murder by a Manatee County Grand Jury in March of 2015.
He left Manatee County days after the murder. He is scheduled for his first appearance today at the Manatee County Jail.
The homicide investigation began on Jan. 9, 2012 after Gross called to report that his mother was dead in the garage of her Lakewood Ranch home, 11019 Hyacinth Place.
He had been staying with his mother in the residence for several days prior to her death.
