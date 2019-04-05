Jury finds Dominick Hawkins guilty in the kidnapping and sexual battery of a 5-year-old girl in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Dominick Hawkins will spent the rest of his life behind bars without parole. On Thursday, a jury finding the 41-year-old guilty of kidnapping and sexual battery on a minor.
“We’re very happy with the jury’s verdict, we very pleased with the guilty verdict on both counts and we’re very proud of the young victim both for coming forward and telling her story in 2013 as well as testifying in court this week,” said Ashley Dusnik with the State Attorney’s Office.
Back in 2013, detectives say Hawkins offered to buy a 5-year-old girl candy, all of which was captured on the store’s surveillance camera. They say he then lured her to an abandoned mobile home at the Wayside Glen mobile home park in Bradenton where she was raped. Prosecutors say the girl who is now 11-years-old got up on the stand earlier this week and gave powerful testimony on what happened.
“She’s definitely an extraordinary young girl and I hope that this can put some closure to her and she can move on with her life like a normal 11-year-old kid,” said Dusnik.
Immediately after the verdict was read the judge then proceeded to the sentencing. Hawkins was sentenced to life in prison on both counts.
