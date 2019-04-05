First Alert Weather:Early morning showers gives way to mostly sunny skies

SARASOTA (WWSB) - In the pre-dawn hours of Friday a storm complex to our north sent a gust front southward. This wind boundary triggered a line of storms that fell apart as it moved south into the area. A few sprinkles and some light rain in Manatee county will leave only clouds behind by shortly after dawn. The clouds will give way to sunshine by noon and temperatures will rise to the low 80′s. There will be a chance for some afternoon storms but they will be in inland locations and coast should have minimal rain chances.