Eggplant Pasta

Once your eggplant is prepared and chilled please take four cloves of garlic sliced thin and olive oil or medium heat with the diced tomatoes pan sear the tomatoes and garlic until the garlic is golden brown and tomatoes sweat and break up a little bit at that point add here diced free cooked egg plant into the pan along with 4 to 6 ounces of tomato sauce and the basil at that point sera down for five minutes and then add your penny pasta tossing it while adding in the salt pepper and crusher pepper to taste once you’re done tossing it played it at fresh mozzarella to your liking shaved Parmesan and additional sliced basil on top