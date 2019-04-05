Chalkboard Champion: Clesha Allen of Booker Elementary School

“We have a student that is a recent arrival to the country who came alone with mom. She was a great ballerina in Venezuela and now that they arrived, they were limited in resources to fund ballet classes for the child. Mrs. Allen was blown away by the child’s discipline, intrinsic motivation to learn, and the great attitude she had towards furthering her education. Despite the language barrier, she continues to try to be one of the top students in her class. But she could tell the student was missing ballet too much. She found out the child auditioned for a ballet studio and got in, but lacked the funds for lessons. Mrs. Allen went out of her way to e-mail a very persuasive plea to help the child find some sort of scholarship. The studio spoke with an anonymous donor, and Mrs. Allen was able to help the child earn a full scholarship for her ballet lessons. We need more teachers like these. We need teachers full of heart, knowledge and drive to help all of our children to move forward and pursue their dreams," wrote Paola Morantes-Villalobos.