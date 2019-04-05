Bradenton Police Department names new K-9 puppy

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Earlier this week it was announced that the Bradenton Police Department would be welcoming a new puppy to their force and they fielded offers from the community on what the puppy’s name should be.
After hundreds of suggestions and a lot of heated debate around the department, it is official that the name for the new puppy will be Liberty.
Liberty is a 9 week old bloodhound. She will begin training when she turns 18 weeks and will specialize in missing persons and children. She is currently and will remain assigned to Detective Lixa Moyett.
She will be visible very soon at many of the community’s events.
