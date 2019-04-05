Shooter dead, sailor injured following lockdown at Naval Air Station Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) - The lockdown at Naval Air Station Oceana has been lifted following an active shooter incident.
The lockdown was announced around 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Beth Baker with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said a female sailor was shot during an isolated incident that occurred at the base at approximately 6:45 a.m., WAVY reports.
She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Baker also confirmed that the shooter, a male sailor, is no longer a threat.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.