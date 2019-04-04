Video: Gator found roaming around in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH (WWSB) - Video of a gator roaming around in Lakewood Ranch is circulating social media.
A neighbor told Joe and Katie McNally Flesché an alligator was roaming between their houses while the couple was on vacation. So, Katie and her husband went through their eight security cameras and discovered the gator circled the whole house.
Katie told ABC7, their neighbor called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but by the time they arrived the alligator was no where to be found.
She told us they haven’t been back near their pond since and they have never seen a gator outside the water before. With so many children in their neighborhood everyone plans to take an extra look before going outside.
