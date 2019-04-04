Texting while driving set to become a primary offense

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The House of Representatives is ready to hear a proposal that would make it easier for police to cite motorists they see texting while driving.
The State Affairs Committee unanimously backed a measure on Thursday that would shift texting while driving from a secondary offense to primary offense. Currently, police can only cite drivers for texting behind the wheel if they are pulled over for other reasons.
By making it a primary offense, police could pull over motorists solely for texting while driving. Representative Jackie Toledo is the bill sponsor.
“We have all seen it. We have all done it," Toledo said. "Texting and driving has become an epidemic. People are not paying attention. They are driving too slow or too fast, and they are crashing into one another.”
Speaking is support of the measure was Debbie Wanninkhof, whose son Patrick was killed by a distracted driver in 2015.
“Enough is enough," Wnninkhof said. "The addiction of cell phone use while driving is an epidemic killer. Deadly cell phone use habits are not worth the price we are paying in lives.”
Last year, the House approved a similar proposal, which did not advance in the Senate amid concerns about issues such as racial profiling. The House proposal this year would require law-enforcement officers to record the race and ethnicity of people who receive citations for texting while driving, a requirement that is not in the Senate version. The Senate bill has cleared three committees and must pass one more before being heard by the full chamber.
