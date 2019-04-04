SMH groundbreaking for new Venice campus hospital

VENICE (WWSB) -Sarasota Memorial Hospital will break ground on its North Venice campus hospital Thursday April 4th.
The hospital will be on the Southeast intersection of Laurel Road and Pinebrook Road.
The hospital will have 110 private rooms, a 28-bed emergency center, and will be built to withstand a category 4 hurricane. It also will offer maternity services.
The new hospital is expected to have a huge economic impact on the area from both patients and future employees.
Venice Regional Hospital is building a new hospital in the area as well, which Venice Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, Kathy Lehner, said will be appealing to prospective home buyers.
"When people do move to an area, one of the first things they do look at is what are the hospitals nearby and how close are they. So I think it will intrigue people to want to move here because of that health care system that we'll have," said Lehner.
The new SMH Venice hospital is planning to open its doors by the fall of 2021.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.