Several outraged over decision to allow felons to have voting rights

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Legislation passed by the House State Affairs Committee Thursday has infuriated advocates for the amendment of allowing felons to have their voting rights automatically restored.
The decision led to hundreds of phone calls and emails to legislators urging them to oppose the plan. The constitutional amendment, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment Four, granted “automatic” restoration of voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentence, include parole or probation.”
The amendment excluded people “convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.” State Representative James Grant is the bill sponsor and it’s his definition of what completion of a sentence means that’s created the firestorm.
“If it is in the four corners of the sentence, it is the sentence," Grant said. "When the voters were offered a contract, and they were asked ‘do you believe in the automatic restoration of rights after they complete all terms of their sentence?’ We are going to honor that.”
Opponents of the bill feel the requirement that all financial obligations must be repaid will disqualify many low-income people from ever getting their voting rights restored. Democratic State Representative Clovis Watson says the best way for people to succeed after serving prison time is to treat them like everyone else.
“When you are free from confinement, you must be free for the opportunity to vote," Watson said. "If not, you are still confined, just not between prison walls.”
The bill is now ready for consideration by the full House of Representatives. A related bill in the Florida Senate is scheduled for a committee hearing on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.