Police continuing investigation of Wednesday shooting in Nokomis

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in Nokomis.
While the investigation remains active and ongoing, detectives did make one arrest in connection with the incident. Even though several people are involved, 49-year-old Michele Brienza of Nokomis is the sole individual being charged with two counts of battery.
She was released today from the Sarasota County Jail on $1,000 bond. The investigation is active and additional charges are pending.
More information and updates will be provided as they become available.
