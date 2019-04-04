Police: Baby allegedly burned at North Port daycare, mother speaks out

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A daycare center in North Port is under investigation after a mother claims her baby was burned while in their care.
She says this happened last Tuesday at the Achievements Learning Center. These pictures from the mother’s attorney are too graphic to show unedited, but we did blur it so you can see the extent of this child’s injuries.
The mother of the 10-month-old says she was told her son was sitting on a high chair when he reached over to the counter and pulled down a crockpot full of hot water.
North Port police say the mom called them a couple of days after this happened. She reported it as an accident but also wanted it to be documented.
The law firm representing the mother says it’s initial investigation does show negligence and they want to determine who is responsible.
They say the little boy was severely burned and may need skin grafts.
ABC7 went to the center to ask for their side of the story, but they asked us to leave.
