Palmini Garden Salad

INGREDIENTS:
- 4-6 small garden tomatoes, cut up into chunks (or use about 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half) or Richard’s Zante Currants
- 2 cans Palmini
- 1/2 cup pitted Peruvian Black Bojita olives
- 1/4 cup Richard’s crumbled feta
- 1/4 – 1/3 cup basil vinaigrette (see below)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Wash tomatoes and cut into chunks; draining them in a colander if the tomatoes are really juicy.
- In salad bowl, layer Palmini noodles, tomatoes and olives.
- Drizzle vinaigrette over veggies, then crumble feta over.
Reishi Mushroom Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp Richard’s Sarasota honey
- 1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 tbsp Host Defense Reishi Mushroom Powder
- Garlic Powder
- 1/3 cup Richard’s Olive Oil
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Mix all ingredients except olive oil
- Stir in olive oil slowly
