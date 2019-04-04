Palmini Garden Salad

By ABC7 Staff | April 4, 2019 at 1:38 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 1:38 PM

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4-6 small garden tomatoes, cut up into chunks (or use about 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half) or Richard’s Zante Currants
  • 2 cans Palmini
  • 1/2 cup pitted Peruvian Black Bojita olives
  • 1/4 cup Richard’s crumbled feta
  • 1/4 – 1/3 cup basil vinaigrette (see below)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Wash tomatoes and cut into chunks; draining them in a colander if the tomatoes are really juicy.
  2. In salad bowl, layer Palmini noodles, tomatoes and olives.
  3. Drizzle vinaigrette over veggies, then crumble feta over.

Reishi Mushroom Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp Richard’s Sarasota honey
  • 1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 2 tbsp Host Defense Reishi Mushroom Powder
  • Garlic Powder
  • 1/3 cup Richard’s Olive Oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Mix all ingredients except olive oil
  2. Stir in olive oil slowly

