Pair arrested, accused of robbing elderly woman at gunpoint in Publix parking lot in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two people accused of stealing a woman's purse at gunpoint while in the parking lot of a Publix in Sarasota have been arrested.
Around 10:30am on Wednesday, March 27, police say the elderly victim was leaving the Publix at Paradise Plaza on South Osprey road when, after putting her groceries in her car, she was approached by a man with a gun. The man put the gun in her face and demanded her purse.
The woman initially refused, but the suspect said, "I'm going to shoot you in the face," so she turned it over and the man got into a waiting vehicle and fled. The victim was not injured.
Police say while fleeing, the vehicle passed cameras that were able to identify the tag number, linking it to an address in Bradenton. Around 15 minutes after the initial call, police recovered the victim's cellphone, wallet and two of her credit cards in a trash can at a nearby gas station.
Video from the gas station enabled police to identify the driver of the vehicle as 19-year-old Kylee Follett of Bradenton. She was taken into custody at 4:30pm on April 2 while at the International Plaza Mall in Tampa. As it happened, police say she was with the other suspect seen in the video, 24-year-old Quantevius Ghee of Tampa.
Both were arrested on charges of armed robbery and remain in the Hillsborough County Jail.
Police say the investigation into this incident and these two suspects is ongoing.
