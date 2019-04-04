One person seriously injured in North Port car accident

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Police are investigating a cart accident that took place Thursday morning on U.S. 41 and Palm Harbor Drive in Sarasota County.
Linda A. Massey of North Port was driving a 2013 Toyota Prius and she suffered serious injuries in the accident. Connie S. Salton was the driver of the second vehicle involved which was a 2013 Ford Taurus and Peter J. Salton was also in the vehicle as a passenger. Neither one of them were injured in the accident.
According to reports, Massey was traveling northbound on Palm Harbor Drive and was approaching the intersection of U.S. 41. Salton was traveling eastbound on U.S. 41 in the center lane and approaching the intersection of Palm Harbor Drive. Massey proceeded past a stop sign as the Taurus was approaching the intersection of Palm Harbor Drive and continued to make a left turn to travel westbound on U.S. 41.
The front of the Taurus collided with the left side of the Prius. Massey was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by medical flight.
The accident was not alcohol or drug related and there is no information available on if the families of everyone involved had been notified.
