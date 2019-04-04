One person dead in fatal crash involving helicopter in Hillsborough County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A helicopter with two occupants suffered engine failure and crashed onto 50th Street at Palm River Road on Thursday.
A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling northbound on 50th Street approaching Palm River Road and was struck by one of the turning rotor blades of the helicopter.
A passenger inside of the truck suffered fatal injuries as a result of the incident. No other injuries have been reported.
All lanes of 50th Street and Palm River Road are closed at this time as Troopers investigate the incident.
Further information will be released when more details are available.
