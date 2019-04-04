New bill could mean power lines in Florida would be buried underground, at the cost to customers

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Hurricanes over the last three years have knocked out power for millions of Floridians.
They were outages that for some, lasted for weeks.
This week, Florida lawmakers approved a bill that could prevent that from happening again, but it would also come at a cost to customers.
“It was a big boom and then the electricity went off," said one Suncoast resident in September of 2017.
It happened again and again during Hurricane Irma. Massive trees knocked down power lines and with them, the electricity.
“This whole section, everybody is without power," said another resident looking at the destruction.
It took Florida Power and Light weeks to restore the power to some areas of the Suncoast.
Thursday, the Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief explained why.
“A lot of the power lines were within tree lines and when the trees came down... that caused a lot of debris," said Chief Ed McCrane. "So FPL had to cut that debris away in order to get their trucks down to where the power lines were in order to repair them.”
Now, lawmakers are proposing a solution that would prevent that from happening again, but it might cost customers a pretty penny.
The Florida House approved a bill this week that could lead utility companies to charge customers for their storm protection projects.
This would include installing those power lines underground.
“There’s pros and cons to either way,” said Chief McCrane.
While it may help keep power on during hurricanes, the Chief said the other concern would be flooding.
“If an area’s flooded, then you have a problem trying to get to that area to repair it," he added.
Another issue he pointed out is not everyone calls “811” like they’re supposed to before they dig.
“If somebody is doing a project or digging a hole and they break a power line, there’s a big problem there," said Chief McCrane.
FPL said all of the investments they make to their energy grid are reflected in the bills customers pay, but they couldn’t say if this automatically means higher rates for their customers, or how much.
They added that they do support this bill and any initiative that will help Floridians better prepare for hurricane season.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.