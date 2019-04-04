Neighbors rescue nine ducklings inside a sewer in Sarasota subdivision

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Imagine walking your dog and a large duck starts flying towards you and screaming. What is your first reaction? Are you scared or do you run away?
Well, Scott Anderson posted on Facebook he took a different approach in his Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch subdivision. On Monday night, April 1, Anderson was walking his dog when a duck was trying to tell him that her nine ducklings were stuck in the sewer.
Anderson said he couldn’t lift the sewer grill, so three neighbors decided to help. One neighbor pryed off the sewer grill and another lifted the ducklings out of the sewer with a pool sweep.
Afterwards the mother duck lead her babies to a pond and they were spotted on Tuesday.
Photo Courtesy: Scott Anderson
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.