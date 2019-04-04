Man suffers serious injuries in Charlotte County car crash

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police are investigating a car accident that took place Thursday morning in Charlotte County.
Kacie Flack, of Rotonda West, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet SUV and suffered minor injuries in the accident. Richard St. Jean, of Port Charlotte, was driving the other vehicle involved in the accident which was a 2014 Chevrolet Impala. He also had a passenger in the car, Joanne St. Jean, also of Port Charlotte. Richard suffered serious injuries as a result and Joanne suffered minor injuries.
According to the report, Flack was stopped at the stop sign in the northbound lane of Gulfstream Blvd., at the intersection for State Route 776. St. Jean was traveling in the eastbound left lane of State Route 776, approaching the intersection of Gulfstream Blvd.
Flack drove the SUV into the intersection in front of St. Jean. The front of the Impala struck the left side of the SUV. The SUV rotated clockwise in the intersection and rear left side struck the right rear side of the Impala.
St. Jean entered the grassy median of State Route 776 and the front of the Impala struck a road sign/pole. St. Jean continued ahead and came to a controlled stop partially in the grassy median and in the westbound left turn lane of State Rote 776, facing in an easterly direction.
The SUV came to an uncontrolled stop partially in the eastbound left lane and paved median of State Route 776, also facing in an easterly direction. St. Jean was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial due to his injuries.
This was not an alcohol or drug related accident.
