Man suffers serious injuries in Charlotte County car crash

Kacie Flack, of Rotonda West, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet SUV and suffered minor injuries in the accident. Richard St. Jean, of Port Charlotte, was driving the other vehicle involved in the accident which was a 2014 Chevrolet Impala. He also had a passenger in the car, Joanne St. Jean, also of Port Charlotte. Richard suffered serious injuries as a result and Joanne suffered minor injuries.