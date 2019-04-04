Florida Center honors those who go “above and beyond”

The Florida Center for Early Childhood passed out awards for area residents, foundations and professionals who have gone 'above and beyond' to help Children. The event was held Thursday morning at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
By Ray Collins | April 4, 2019 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 11:51 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Florida Center for Early Childhood honored several community leaders at its 4th annual “Champions 4 Children” breakfast at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Agency Impact Award: Green Family Foundation.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Michelle Masse of Gilbane Building Company.

Community Impact Award: School Board of Sarasota County & the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Family Partner of the Year: Ileana De Cabo Hernandez and Yurguis Marrero Sanchez.

Community Champions for Children Award: The Honorable Rochelle Curley & The Honorable Teresa Dees.

More information: www.thefloridacenter.org

