Florida Center honors those who go “above and beyond”

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Florida Center for Early Childhood honored several community leaders at its 4th annual “Champions 4 Children” breakfast at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
Agency Impact Award: Green Family Foundation.
Volunteer of the Year Award: Michelle Masse of Gilbane Building Company.
Community Impact Award: School Board of Sarasota County & the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
Family Partner of the Year: Ileana De Cabo Hernandez and Yurguis Marrero Sanchez.
Community Champions for Children Award: The Honorable Rochelle Curley & The Honorable Teresa Dees.
More information: www.thefloridacenter.org
