Florida Center honors those who go “above and beyond”
By Ray Collins | April 4, 2019 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 2:51 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Florida Center for Early Childhood honored several community leaders at its 4th annual “Champions 4 Children” breakfast at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Agency Impact Award: Green Family Foundation.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Michelle Masse of Gilbane Building Company.

Community Impact Award: School Board of Sarasota County & the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Family Partner of the Year: Ileana De Cabo Hernandez and Yurguis Marrero Sanchez.

Community Champions for Children Award: The Honorable Rochelle Curley & The Honorable Teresa Dees.

More information: www.thefloridacenter.org

