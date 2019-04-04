Fl: Woman in white bikini and man in overalls get married at Redneck Mud Park

(WWSB) - A Florida woman gets the wedding of her dreams at Redneck Mud Park in Punta Gorda.
On March 23, a bride and groom held their wedding ceremony with family, friends and you guessed it, mud.
Ahrielle and Jeremy Biddle sent this video to ABC7′s producer, Rebecca McRobbie after the video sparked attention all over social media.
After exchanging their vows, Jeremy then carried Ahrielle down to a mud hole and dropped her in before soon joining her for a kiss.
Enjoy folks!
Source: Ahrielle Biddle
