First Alert Weather:Rain back in the forecast as temperatures rise.

SARASOTA (WWSB) - East to southeast winds will transport moisture from the Atlantic and increase our humidity on the Suncoast over the next few days. The east wind will be lighter today and allow for a weak sea breeze to develop. With the warm temperatures and sea breeze we will see a few light showers form in the mid afternoon. In the early evening some heavier showers and even a thunderstorm will build farther inland and to our south and drift to the northwest. Tomorrow a stronger sea breeze will focus the storms even farther inland.