Deputies: Six men arrested for indecent exposure at Sarasota Park

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Six men were arrested following an investigation of indecent exposure at a Sarasota Park.
A special Investigation was put together at Jelks Preserve and Caspersen Beach in late March after receiving a tip men were exposing themselves to other people in this location.
On Wed. March 27, undercover detectives witnessed all six men involved in inappropriate behavior in public, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the suspects exposed there sexual organs and openly interacted with the undercover detective.
The suspects are listed below:
- Charles Archibald, 62, Lakewood Ranch, is charged with Indecent Exposure. He was released March 28 on $500 bond.
- Brian Betourney ,61, Englewood, is charged with Indecent Exposure. He was released March 28 on $500 bond.
- Paul Burik,75,Nokomis, is charged with Indecent Exposure and Resisting without Violence. He was released March 28 on $1,000 bond.
- Ronald Frost, 52, Venice, is charged with Indecent Exposure. He was released March 28 on $500 bond.
- Gustavo Gatell,77, Sarasota, is charged with Indecent Exposure. He was released March 27 on $500 bond.
- Thomas Imholt,69 Venice, charged with Indecent Exposure. He was released March 28 on $500 bond.
“The behavior of these men in a public space where there are families and children is absolutely appalling,” commented Sheriff Tom Knight. “Unfortunately these operations are necessary to remind offenders the seriousness of their actions. We will continue to focus on crimes like these so everyone can enjoy a safer Sarasota County.
