Brush Fire Ignites Conversation of Homelessness in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD (WWSB) - A two-alarm brush fire ignited in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. An area about five acres long caught on fire located at Indiana Ave and Artists Ave. No homes are reported in danger, and fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
This fire, though, has ignited a different conversation. Something that Sarasota County has been trying to find a solution for - homelessness.
This area is generally referred to as "tent city" by locals, and one homeless woman was actually taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. First responders found her trapped in the midst of all of it. However, some say this problem is bigger than just a “fire near the homeless camp”.
“I think the biggest thing is that there needs to be a shift in attitude. Before I knew this population, I probably thought the same way most people do… they’re just homeless. Why are they even there? What do they do? And then I get to know them and they all have a story. These are people. Take the homeless part out and see that these are just people who need help,” Karen Dega explained.
Many feel like more needs to be done to help these people that have no choice but to live in these woods. "We’re in between two counties - Sarasota and Charlotte, so we fall between the cracks in a lot of things. With the homeless situation, people say we should send them to Sarasota or Punta Gorda, but this is their home. Home is not a building. Home is a place. Home is love. Home is a community,” Dega expressed.
Photo Courtesy: Karen Martin
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.