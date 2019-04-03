Warming trend through the weekend with some rain moving in early next week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Expect a breezy start on Thursday with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph. It will be a bit warmer as well with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will start to switch more to the SE as we roll through the day and this will warm things up into the low 80s.
Look for warmer weather on Friday and higher humidity as those winds will be out of the SE throughout the day. Lows on Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 60s. The average low for this time of year is 60.
Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s away from the beaches and upper 70s to near 80 at the coast. There is a slight chance for a late day shower or storm on Friday but most areas should remain dry.
Over the weekend it’s going to feel more like summer with highs in the mid 80s and higher humidity will make if feel like 90 in the afternoon. A nice sea breeze will develop along the coast and this will keep temperatures in the low 80s there. There is a slight chance for a scattered afternoon shower both on Saturday and Sunday.
Monday a storm system will bring an increase in cloudiness and a good chance for some widespread rainfall. Some of the storms could be fairly strong, but the event is still a long way off and the timing of the storms may change. Right now it looks like we will get the bulk of the rain in the afternoon and evening on Monday and may linger into the Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.