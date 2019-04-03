UPDATE: Two-alarm brush fire in Englewood, one homeless woman taken to hospital

ENGLEWOOD (WWSB) - A two-alarm brush fire ignited in Englewood this afternoon.
On Wed. April 3, an area about 10 acres long caught on Fire located at Indiana Ave & Artists Ave. No homes are reported in danger.
According to ABC7′s Russ Yodice, who was on the scene one homeless woman has been transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The helicopters on scene will continue to drop water for the next hour. No information has been released about how the fire started.
Photo Courtesy: Karen Martin
