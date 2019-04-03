Super-Charged Nut Bites from Richard’s Foodporium | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Richard’s Super-Charged Nut Bites
INGREDIENTS
Richard’s double CHOCOLATE CHIP:
· 1 1/4 cups Gluten Free Rolled Oats — you can also swap quick oats or a blend of half quick, half old fashioned
· 2 tbsps black seeds
· 1/2 cup Almond Butter
· 1/3 cup Local Honey (Richard’s Sarasota Honey)
· 1 tsps pure vanilla
· 1/4 tsps kosher salt
· 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Raisin in the Sun:
· 1 1/4 cups Gluten Free Rolled Oats — you can also swap quick oats or a blend of half quick, half old fashioned
· 2 tbsps flaxseeds
· 1/2 cup Sunflower Butter
· 1/3 cup Local Honey (Richard’s Sarasota Honey)
· 1 tsps pure vanilla
· 1/4 tsps kosher salt
· 3 tbsps chocolate chips
· 3 tbsps sunflower seeds
· 2 tbsps raisins
Coconut Joy:
· 3/4 cups Gluten Free Rolled Oats — you can also swap quick oats or a blend of half quick, half old fashioned
· 1/2 cup unsweet coconut flakes
· 2 tbsps chia seeds
· 1/2 cup Almond Butter
· 1/3 cup Local Honey (Richard’s Sarasota Honey)
· 1 tsps pure vanilla
· 1/4 tsps kosher salt
· 1/4 cup chocolate chips
· 2 tbsps cocoa powder
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Place all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl: oats, power mix-ins, nut butter, sweetener, vanilla extract, salt, mix-ins, and any other spices you'd like to add. Stir to combine. If the mixture seems too wet, add a bit more oats. If it's too dry, add a bit more nut butter. It should resemble a somewhat sticky dough that holds together when lightly squeezed. Place the bowl in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set (this will make the balls easier to roll later on).
2. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and portion the dough into balls of desired size. (I use a cookie scoop to make mine approximately 1 inch in diameter). Enjoy!
3. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Richard’s Golden energy bites
· 2/3 cup unsalted almonds
· 2/3 cup unsalted cashews
· 2/3 cup dried apricots
· 2/3 cup golden raisins
· 3 tablespoons ground flax
· 2 teaspoons Gaia Herbs Golden Milk
· pinch of salt
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Place all ingredients in a food processor and process until mixture is finely ground and starts to stick together.
2. Roll into balls and enjoy immediately or refrigerate until firm.
3. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
