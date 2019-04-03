Sarasota County School Board votes in favor of resolution to not allow teachers to carry guns on school property

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board sending a strong message tonight.
“A lot of teachers and parents are concerned about this issue and regardless of what they do in Tallahassee we want to send a clear message that here in Sarasota we will not be arming our teachers,” said Shirley Brown, Board Member for the Sarasota County School District.
The resolution passed in a vote of 3 to 2. Although all five board members are against teachers carrying guns in the classroom, Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson were opposed to the resolution. The main sticking point is the language in the resolution that could pit the board against state lawmakers which they say in return could threaten their budget and funding from the state.
“The other board members wanted to politicize the vote and include things of the legislature, pending bills and a lot of other extraneous information instead of just getting to the heart of the message, in a soundbite that everybody can easily understand, we don’t support arming teachers,” said Eric Robinson, Board Member for the Sarasota County School District.
Legislation to allow teachers to carry guns is moving along in both the state House and the Senate. Sarasota County’s resolution says if lawmakers expand the state’s Guardian Program to allow certain teachers to carry firearms, Sarasota will not participate.
“Guns should be in the hands of sworn law enforcement officers and that really was the impetus to create our own police department with sworn law enforcement,” said Dr. Todd Bowden, Superintendent for the Sarasota County School District.
Board Chair Jane Goodwin, Vice Chair Caroline Zucker and Board Member Shirley Brown are now on the road to Tallahassee where they will talk with state lawmakers about this issue among many other issues.
