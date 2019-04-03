Saprito Fishing Pier set to close Friday for inspection in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If your normal driving routine entails the T.J. “Tony” Saprito Fishing Pier, you may want to find a different route on Friday.
On April 5 the pier is set to close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a comprehensive inspection. According to the City of Sarasota, crews will scrutinize the structure that was built in 1979.
It was rebuilt and rehabilitated in 2007 and is located under the John Ringling Causeway Bridge.
For more information, contact Capital Projects Engineer Georges Nicolas at 941-365-2200, ext. 6367.
