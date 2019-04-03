Police arrest woman in relation to North Port double fatal crash

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman in relation to the double fatal crash on Sunday March, 24 on U.S. 41 at West Villages Parkway.
After an in-depth investigation, there is evidence that that shows that Samantha A. King, of North Port, was impaired at the time of crash. A warrant was requested and approved for two counts of DUI Manslaughter and five counts of DUI with Property Damage.
King has been booked into the Sarasota County Jail this evening on all seven of those charges. This is still an active traffic homicide investigation and anyone with relevant information should contact the NPPD Traffic Unit at 941-429-7300.
The identities of the victims is still unavailable at this time.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.