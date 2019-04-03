Police arrest woman for DUI manslaughter in crash that killed elderly couple in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman in relation to the double fatal crash on Sunday March, 24 on U.S. 41 at West Villages Parkway.
After an in-depth investigation, police say there is evidence that that shows that Samantha A. King of North Port was impaired at the time of crash, which happened shortly after the Atlanta Braves baseball game ended. A warrant was requested and approved for two counts of DUI Manslaughter and five counts of DUI with Property Damage.
King has been booked into the Sarasota County Jail Tuesday evening on all seven of those charges. Police say this is still an active traffic homicide investigation and anyone with relevant information should contact the NPPD Traffic Unit at 941-429-7300.
The crash killed 81-year-old George Almeder and 79-year-old Rosalie Almeder. The Almeders had stopped on US 41 as Sarasota County Sheriff deputies were allowing cars to enter the highway from the road that leads to the stadium. That’s when King’s car pummeled into the Almeder’s car causing a chain reaction crash that involved two other cars and an unmanned deputy motorcycle.
King suffered non-life threatening injuries.
George and Rosalie Almeder had been married for 60 years. They are the parents of eight boys.
“These folks that have lost their lives over this over senseless, somebody not paying attention and potentially drinking and driving, it’s unfortunate anytime,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department.
