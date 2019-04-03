Let’s cook Eggplant Rollatini

Take the eggplant out of the oven and let cool long enough to touch. Place the eggplant in a cutting board and place 2-3 tablespoon of stuffing per eggplant at the beginning of the slice. Roll the eggplants and place in a baking dish. Cover the eggplant with marinara sauce, sprinkle crumbled feta and cover with sliced mozzarella. Drizzle a touch of olive oil and bake at 400 degrees for about 12-15 minutes or until mozzarella cheese is melted and starting to brown. You could use the broiler in your oven to brown and melt the mozzarella cheese.