(WWSB) - Let’s cook Eggplant Rollatini with Chef and Owner Eddie Yzeiri.
Ingredients
1 Medium to Large Eggplant
½ Cup Diced Onion
1 Teaspoon Minced Garlic
4 Cups Fresh Spinach
3 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Parsley
1 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Dill
1 Egg
1 Cup Crumbled Feta Cheese
4 -5 oz fresh mozzarella cheese
2 Cup Marinara sauce
Olive Oil
Salt & Pepper
Making the filling:
Heat 1 table spoon of olive oil on medium low heat. Add the diced onion and cook until transluscent, about 2-3 minutes. Add the grlic and cook for another minute. Add the spinach and 2 tablespoon parsley and cook until spinach is wilted. Place spinach mixture in a bowl to cool down. Once cool add the feta, fresh dill and egg. Mix with your hands. Place in the cooler so stuffing can cool and bind.
Preparing the eggplant:
Rinse the eggplant, then using a mandolin slicer, slice eggplant long ways in ¼ inch slices. Place the slices in a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil on both sides and season with salt and pepper. Cook eggplant in a 400 degrees pre-heated oven for about 6-8 minutes or until tender.
Take the eggplant out of the oven and let cool long enough to touch. Place the eggplant in a cutting board and place 2-3 tablespoon of stuffing per eggplant at the beginning of the slice. Roll the eggplants and place in a baking dish. Cover the eggplant with marinara sauce, sprinkle crumbled feta and cover with sliced mozzarella. Drizzle a touch of olive oil and bake at 400 degrees for about 12-15 minutes or until mozzarella cheese is melted and starting to brown. You could use the broiler in your oven to brown and melt the mozzarella cheese.
Serve them on their own, over pasta or potato puree.
Enjoy!
