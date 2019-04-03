Former Parkland student attends Wednesday legislation session to discuss school safety

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The legislation to discuss whether to allow some Florida teachers to carry guns in classrooms was temporarily postponed in Wednesday’s session.
The school safety legislation contains several ideas that try to bolster school safety, but the most controversial proposal would bring expansion to a controversial “school guardian” and allow trained teachers to be armed.
Hundreds of students from across Florida were at the capitol Wednesday, voicing their opposition to the bill before finding out it had been postponed. Those who were in attendance include survivors of last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and former student Susana Matta-Valdivieso.
“If legislators do feel like we need more guns, then schools can get more resource officers or highly trained people with many hours of training that could help us. But, teachers are just not the way," Matta-Valdivieso said.
Bill sponsor Jennifer Sullivan says teachers who volunteer for the program will undergo more than 100 hours of training, adding that the goal of the legislation is to stop a major incident at a school before it becomes another massacre.
“The guardians don’t have any arrest power,” Sullivan said. "They don’t have police power. It is intended to be a direct response to an active shooter situation.”
It is unclear when the bill will be brought up by the full House. A similar measure in the Senate has one more committee stop prior to being heard by the full chamber. Fewer than half of the 67 school districts have decided to use the current guardian program, put together last year after the school shooting in Broward County.
