Florida mom uses can of soup to stop thief from stealing SUV with son

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman with her 2-year-old son stopped a carjacking by threatening to throw a soup can at the would-be thief.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the attempted theft occurred Tuesday in Holly Hill.
Police say the man tried to steal the woman's SUV after crashing a stolen convertible Mercedes-Benz into a delivery truck nearby. Investigators say the woman grabbed a can of Progresso soup and yelled at the man to get away.
The man ran off.
Police officers were searching for the man. A passenger in the stolen vehicle, who was knocked unconscious by the crash, was arrested after officers found a concealed stolen gun on him. He was previously arrested on March 14 on charges for allegedly having a stolen weapon.
The woman didn’t want to be identified.
