First Alert Weather: Sunny and mild for two days then changes

SARASOTA (WWSB) - High pressure build into the Suncoast today and brings a mostly sunny and mild day with low humidity. Winds out of the north start our day with cool temperatures but with the sunrise the temperatures quickly climb into the 70′s and top out this afternoon near 80. The UV index will be an 11 today, which is in the extreme range and is a reminder that sunscreen at the beach today is recommended. Boating conditions include a moderate chop on the waters with 2 foot seas.
We may see a few more clouds tomorrow as moisture slowly increases and there will be a slight chance of rain through the weekend. Our next weather maker will come early next week A front will sink south and into the Suncoast on Monday with good chances for showers and thunderstorms. Timing and location of heaviest of the rain still varies a bit from model to model but there is agreement on Monday into Tuesday being wet.
