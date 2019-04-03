A cooler start to the day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

SARASOTA (WWSB) - You will notice a bit of a chill on Wednesday morning as winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph and temperatures in the upper 50s. With lower humidity it will feel much cooler for the start of the day.
There will be no chance of any rain as high pressure builds in and keeps skies generally clear through Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thursday morning expect lows in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. The highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday. Winds will switch around to the SE on Friday and Saturday bringing in some higher moisture content which will make if feel a bit more sticky over the weekend.
There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or two during the afternoon both on Saturday and Sunday.
Long range models are indicating a storm system moving in either Monday or Tuesday next week. The EURO is showing clouds and showers for Monday and Tuesday while the GFS or USA model is showing more of a late Tuesday-Wednesday event next week. Either way it looks like we will see a much better chance for some widespread rain early next week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.